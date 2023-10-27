Secret bedroom camera leads to B.C. husband's voyeurism conviction

A Courtenay man has been found guilty of voyeurism for recording images of his wife using a hidden camera inside an alarm clock on a bedside table.

Courtenay Provincial Court Judge Alexander Wolf in his Oct. 17 decision said A.B. made a digital recording in July 2020 in a situation where the wife had an expectation of privacy.He said the complainant was not in bed with anyone.

Wolf said A.B. admitted to making a digital recording and that he sent it to his wife. The video was seen in court. “I emphasize, at no time at all was she sexually intimate with any person in the recording. This is important to know because the accused thought he would ‘catch her in the act of having an extra marital affair with someone. This may have been one of the reasons he placed the camera there.” headtopics.com

And, the judge said, the case was not about whether either marital partner was being faithful or unfaithful. Rather, he said, it was about whether or not S.F. had acted in a criminal manner. “I conclude the accused’s behaviour was not legal, was very intrusive and disrespectful of the privacy that one expects in their own home,” Wolf said.“It was an alarm clock, with a hidden camera, and a hidden motion sensor that could record images, without the subject of those images being aware that a recording was taking place,” Wolf said.

When she learned that the alarm clock was also a hidden camera, she got a sledgehammer and smashed it, state court documents. Wolf said he accepted S.F.’s explanation to police that one purpose of the hidden camera was to protect him from false allegations of inappropriate behaviour. headtopics.com

Read more:

BurnabyNOW_News »

US Rep Bowman charged with pulling fire alarm at CapitolExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

US Rep Bowman charged with pulling fire alarm at CapitolExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Rep. Bowman of New York charged with misdemeanor, to pay fine after triggering House fire alarmWASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. Read more ⮕

Rep. Bowman of New York charged with misdemeanor, to pay fine after triggering House fire alarmWASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. Read more ⮕

Rep. Bowman of New York charged with misdemeanor, to pay fine after triggering House fire alarmWASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. Read more ⮕

The Smokehouse: 'This is a five alarm fire for the Edmonton Oilers'Canada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕