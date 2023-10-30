Second home sales slide in pandemic-era vacation hot spots

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsNEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. vacation home sales have fallen by nearly three-quarters from their frenzied pace three years ago as an inventory shortage spawns a wrenching correction in the second-homes market.

The reduction comes after a fervor of real estate investment in vacation locales during the pandemic. And as secondary home activity dwindles, some smaller housing-related businesses in leisure hot spots say they are feeling the pinch as well.

The market for second homes is dominated by wealthier buyers less sensitive to the jump in interest rates and the persistence of high home prices, but inventory remains a barrier. Hilton Head Island and Lake Havasu City experienced the greatest fall in volume at 83% and 87%, respectively, compared with respective gains of 45% and 79% from early 2019 to the start of this year. headtopics.com

Remote work policies and quarantine regulations that kept Americans in their homes during the height of the COVID pandemic stoked a frenzy of vacation-home buying as more people looked to invest in space.

Higher borrowing costs and lower vacation home sales have also hurt some businesses that count on that activity to feed their own operations, said Tuttle, citing difficulties for realtors and home remodeling contractors. headtopics.com

With most buyers purchasing homes built in the 1980s, renovations on existing houses overall are rising, according to the NAR. But the decline in vacation home purchases cuts into the strong customer base for remodelers because second-home buyers often have higher average incomes than cash-strapped first-time home buyers, said Jessica Lautz, NAR's deputy chief economist.

