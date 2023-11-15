Sean Monahan finding joy in hockey again with Canadiens

Sean Monahan has six goals and 13 points through 15 games this season with the Canadiens. Monahan briefly reflected on his time in Calgary, which ended following a second surgery on his hip, and admitted that 'hockey sucked for a while' as he dealt with the pain and recovery but is having fun again in Montreal. Canadiens head coach Martin St.

Louis praised his fourth line of Jake Evans, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Michael Pezzetta for what they've brought to the team, and said he's not scared to put them on the ice against top competition. Evans spoke about what has worked well for his line so far this season. Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo come together for another edition of FanDuel Power Plays, where they discuss who is more likely to score tonight between Sean Monahan and Jonathan Huberdeau, Alex Ovechkin's goal total this season, and more. Riding a 19-7-1 record this season, the boys from First Up are circling a unique market on FanDuel to take advantage of a busy Tuesday night in the NH

