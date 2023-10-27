SCOTUS Affirmative Action Fallout: RI-Based Charity Halts Race-Based Grant Making

In response to inquiry from the Equal Protection Project, the Papitto Opportunity Connection states “going forward, we will support initiatives that are designed to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging but that do not condition eligibility on race, do not make decisions based on race, and do not exclude individuals based on their race.

First, we actively engage with and listen to the people who would benefit most from the investments made by POC. We regularly have conversations, small and large, across the Ocean State in the neighborhoods where our investments can make a difference. By listening and doing our homework, we are better able to work with non-profit community organizations, individuals and entrepreneurs who have game-changing ideas.

Third, POC is a private family foundation that does not accept donations from any individual or organization under the Internal Revenue Service Code. That means we don’t raise funds to support our work. All of our funds come from our founder.Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, headtopics.com

The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a blow to race-based affirmative action in college admissions and by implication elsewhere, putting to an end a narrow carve-out for higher education that had permitted colleges and universities to engage in otherwise unlawful conduct in the name of promoting diversity.

Distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry are by their very nature odious to a free people whose institutions are founded upon the doctrine of equality….One of the principal reasons race is treated as a forbidden classification is that it demeans the dignity and worth of a person to be judged by ancestry instead of by his or her own merit and essential qualities…. headtopics.com

“Until we fully understand what POC can do, even as a private foundation, we have decided to put new grants on hold, including those grant requests received in June,” the letter from POC Managing Trustee John Tarantino read. “Previous multi-year approved grants will be honored, as they were made in accordance with the law at that time. We recognize the impact of delay on those who have requested funding, and we will endeavor to move as quickly as possible to address this situation.

Read more:

LegInsurrection »

The Parti Québécois fiscal plan for a sovereign Quebec is based on wishful thinkingLeader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has faltered with the release of a document outlining the fiscal argument for separation Read more ⮕

Ottawa’s plans to buy Boeing jets based on ‘flawed’ information, Bombardier CEO saysChief executive Eric Martel contends federal government’s plan, with a price tag of up to $10-billion, will hurt domestic military manufacturing potential Read more ⮕

T. Rowe beats profit estimates on higher fee-based incomeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Turning CO2 into rock and other magic: A scientist’s pursuit of ocean-based climate solutionsCEO and President Kate Moran discusses how Ocean Networks Canada is trying to use ocean space to durably remove CO2 from the atmosphere Read more ⮕

Jagged Little musical filled with themes that still resonate for MorissetteBroadway show based on classic album works under guidelines its artist set Read more ⮕

Sephora's Can't-Miss Holiday Sale Starts TodayThe beauty retailer's rewards-based sale is one the best discount events of the year. Read more ⮕