Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters but Golf Takes Backseat with Upcoming Parenthood

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go | SaltWire #harveys #burger #beer #foodbloggerAUGUSTA, Georgia - Scottie Scheffler reaffirmed his status as the best golfer on the planet after winning his second Masters on Sunday but with the birth of his first child on the way the world number one says golf is dropping way down his priority list.

"My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line." Scheffler becomes the first player since Tiger Woods to win a Green Jacket and the Players Championship in the same year. And at 27 he is also the fourth-youngest to win multiple Masters after Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Woods.

Some on social media joked after Saturday's third round that the only way to keep Scheffler from winning was for his wife to go into labour.

