Scottie Scheffler Claims Second Green Jacket at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler had no doubts about this Masters , and neither did anyone watching. He pulled ahead with magnificent shots Sunday and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a 4-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years.

Scheffler is simply unstoppable at the moment, and he had help from a faltering cast of contenders to make it look easier than it was. He won by three shots in 2022 with a meaningless four-putt on the final hole. He won by four this time, allowing for the most enjoyable uphill climb in golf toward the 18th green.

Masters newcomer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden gave him his stiffest challenge, losing ground with an approach into the water on the 11th hole for a double bogey. Against a player like Scheffler, those mistakes are not easy to overcome.The 27-year-old Scheffler is the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. And he stretches his lead at No. 1 in the world to levels not seen since the prime of Tiger Woods. Scheffler now has three victories against the strongest fields in his last four starts.

