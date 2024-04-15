Scottie Barnes's Season Cut Short by Injury as Toronto Raptors Struggle

Toronto made a series of trades through December and January that effectively made Barnes the face of the franchise and he was named to his first-ever NBA all-star game in February. The retooled Raptors started to click with Barnes at the centre of head coach Darko Rajakovic's schemes, putting together a modest three-game win streak that put them within range of a play-in berth.

"I wasn't really frustrated, it was a freak accident and God's got a plan for me," said Barnes, a scar visible on his hand."But the last month I've been hurt, these last 20 games or so, that has been frustrating, watching us lose and not being able to be out on the floor with the guys and try to help us win.

"For me, just being a great teammate, who was there throughout the whole season just being able to cheer, lead, talk, be positive," said Barnes."It wasn’t a great season with the record, but we enjoyed each other’s presence and just tried to stay positive for it all.Starting centre Jakob Poeltl was the first domino to fall after Barnes's injury. The veteran had season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his finger, a day after Barnes's operation to fix his hand.

The Canadian guard-forward said that although it was a challenging season for him and his Raptors teammates, he believes the adversity will make them stronger next season.

