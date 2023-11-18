Scientists Use Gene Editing to Fight Insect Pests

Scientists are learning to turn the genetics of insect pests against themselves, altering the genome of familiar foes in ways that give farmers and doctors new ways to fight them. The burgeoning field offers fresh hope against old scourges such as malaria. And it could provide shiny new tools as familiar insecticides lose their punch and climate change shuffles the deck. But concerns buzz the new technology like a cloud of gnats.

"Questions remain about the efficacy of these tools, their safety and their appropriateness," says a new report from the Council of Canadian Academies. "Will it be suitable to deploy gene editing in the natural environment and how will gene editing fit into the wider pest control tool box?" The report, released last week, was commissioned by the Pest Management Regulatory Agency, an arm of Health Canada that regulates chemicals used to manage pests. It's the start of what its authors hope will be an urgent and thoughtful conversation about the possible role of a brand-new way to swat those pesky bug





🏆 14. timescolonist » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA panel says Vertex/CRISPR to assess safety risks of gene therapy in follow-up studyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Bluebird bio to sell sickle cell gene therapy FDA voucher for $103 million if approvedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Bluebird bio to sell sickle cell gene therapy FDA voucher for $103 million if approvedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Gene Therapy for Kids’ Deadly Muscle Disease Fails to Reach Trial Goal(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG shares dropped after a trial of its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not meet the main goal in a study, a...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Sarepta Therapeutics' Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Falls Short in Late-Stage TrialSarepta Therapeutics announced that its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not achieve statistical significance in a late-stage trial.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Gene Therapy for Kids’ Deadly Muscle Disease Fails to Reach Trial GoalSarepta Therapeutics Inc. said a trial of its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not meet its main goal in a trial, a setback for the company as it seeks to widen approval for the treatment to an older group.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »