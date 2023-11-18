Scientists Discover New Ways to Control Insect Pests through Genetic Modification

Scientists are learning to turn the genetics of insect pests against themselves, altering the genome of familiar foes in ways that give farmers and doctors new ways to fight them. The burgeoning field offers fresh hope against old scourges such as malaria. And it could provide shiny new tools as familiar insecticides lose their punch and climate change shuffles the deck.





🏆 23. CP24 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists Discover Oldest Black Hole YetScientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years after the Big Bang. The findings confirm what until now were theories that supermassive black holes existed at the dawn of the universe. .

Source: CBC - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Scientists Discover “Very Weird” Truth About Starfish Heads, Solving Centuries-Old MysteryGenetic studies suggest that the fascinating creatures have more than one head.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

“This Is What Aunt Petunia Is Really Doing”: Potterheads Discover New Easter EggHarry Potter movies always unveil a new magical detail, no matter how many times you rewatch them.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Bitcoin prices have doubled this year and potentially new ways to invest may drive prices higherNEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin is having another moment. The world's largest cryptocurrency soared to almost $35,000 this week, marking its highest point in nearly ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

83 Times People Blessed Us With Funny 'Brand New Sentences' (New Pics)The internet is home to a lot of very wonderful, niche things. Even things like 'brand new sentences', which you've probably never read. Ever.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

New telescope searching for unseen matter in our universe reveals stunning new imagesAn artist's concept shows the Euclid space telescope, built by the European Space Agency (ESA) that is set to be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, in operation, in this undated handout image.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »