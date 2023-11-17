Science North to Relocate Beaver Ambassador Kash

Later this month, Science North will permanently relocate one of the science centre’s most recognized animal ambassadors. Kash (Kashkuanashku-Innu for “it is foggy/cloudy”) the beaver will move to a CAZA (Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums) facility where he will join other beavers under human care. Kash came to Science North in 2016, born under human care at Le Zoo Sauvage de St. Félicien.

The decision to relocate Kash to a new home where he could join a social group of fellow beavers in a more expansive environment was driven by the evolving social needs he experienced while transitioning into his adult life stage. Science North has had the privilege of being a part of Kash’s development since he joined Science North’s Animal Ambassadors as a four-month-old kit. Science North visitors, both in person and online, have enjoyed being a part of the journey of Kash’s daily life, growth, and development, while learning about beavers and their incredible skills and adaptations. As Kash matured and continued his path to adulthood, his needs change

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.