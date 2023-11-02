Schröder steps up, sets the tone for Raps in wire-to-wire win over Bucks

You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Setting the Pick: Raps look to avoid fourth straight lossCanada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Schröder: 'Hell of a team effort, we've got to keep getting better'Canada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: TSN 5G View: Schroder speeds by defender for lay-inCanada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant 130-111 win over BucksTORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points, Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 11 assists and the Toronto Raptors handily defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 130-111 on Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant 130-111 win over BucksTORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 26 points, Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 11 assists and the Toronto Raptors handily defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 130-111 on Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕