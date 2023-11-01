Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear

"The investigation is ongoing. Any questions about the schools should be directed to the schools or school boards," the statement adds. It is unclear if the incident is related to the other threats. But the head of the school said it is a "tragic reminder that the Jewish community must remain vigilant at a time of increased antisemitism in not only the Middle East, but also here in Canada and around the world.", reports of several "concerning" hate-motivated criminal incidents targeting Jewish and Muslim community members in the last number of weeks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule

CBCNEWS: Some schools in northern, eastern Ontario close as police investigate threatsThe French Catholic school board in northwestern Ontario has closed schools following a bomb threat.

CBCOTTAWA: Ontario expands Holocaust education in schools to combat rise in antisemitismEducation Minister Stephen Lecce speaks with members of the Queens Park press gallery on Oct. 31, 2022, after tabling legislation meant to halt a strike by CUPE-represented education workers.

