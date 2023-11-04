School Walkouts in Solidarity with Gaza

They are asking anyone participating to stay on the sidewalk and follow traffic laws.The walkouts are being organized on Thursday and Friday, along with November 9, in solidarity with Palestinian civilians in Gaza. A group identifying itself as the ‘Palestine Action Group’ put out a news release expressing solidarity with Palestinian civilians during the Israel-Hamas war.

The war began on October 7 when the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel, killing about 1,400 people, mostly civilians and kidnapped hundreds. As of Thursday, the Gaza Health Ministry says more than 9,000 Palestinians have died in counter attacks by Israel. “The students hope that their actions will bring more attention to the catastrophic conditions in Gaza, to influence different levels of government to push for a ceasefire and for the passage of greater humanitarian relief into the region,” reads the release. The walkouts will target various school boards across the GTA, including the Durham District School Board (DDSB).The Durham Regional Police have been made aware of school walkouts scheduled for today in the Durham Region. We kindly request participants to keep in mind the following safety guidelines.If he does see it, will he immediately stop?We need photos so we can archive them and have HR refer to them during hiring. I will *never* employ people who are this ignorant

