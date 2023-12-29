Scandal Erupts at Russian Elite's Nightlife Party

The nightlife of Russia's elite has long been famously rakish but a recent party crossed an invisible line and provoked a public scandal. One pop star ended up in jail and several others issued public apologies while an ensuing lawsuit demanded a fortune in reparations. The scandal erupted after TV presenter and actress Anastasia Ivleeva hosted a bash at a Moscow nightclub with the stated dress code of 'almost naked.
' Soon after, photos from the party began circulating on social media — including those of rapper Vacio seen wearing only a sock on his genitalia
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
CBC » / 🏆 32. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.