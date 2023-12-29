Scandal Erupts at Russian Elite's Nightlife Party

The nightlife of Russia's elite has long been famously rakish but a recent party crossed an invisible line and provoked a public scandal. One pop star ended up in jail and several others issued public apologies while an ensuing lawsuit demanded a fortune in reparations. The scandal erupted after TV presenter and actress Anastasia Ivleeva hosted a bash at a Moscow nightclub with the stated dress code of 'almost naked.

' Soon after, photos from the party began circulating on social media — including those of rapper Vacio seen wearing only a sock on his genitalia





