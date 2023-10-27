Sam Bankman-Fried faces setbacks in his FTX fraud trial after a judge ruled his private testimony implicated the involvement of the crypto exchange's legal team. Bankman-Fried is due back in court on Monday for cross-examination from the prosecution.announced two new subscription plans: Premium Plus — which will cost $16 per month — letting subscribers pay more to get a bigger boost for their replies, and a new basic option for $3 per month without verification.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 at his New York civil fraud trial, following his three eldest children to the witness stand in a case that threatens to disrupt their family's real estate empire, state lawyers said Friday. It was already expected that the former president and sons Donald Jr. and Eric would testify. The timing became clear Friday, after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that daughter Ivanka Trump also must appear, rejecting her bid to avoid testifying.

VANCOUVER — Sharp-eyed mariners on a Canadian vessel have rescued a U.S. man, one day after the United States Coast Guard ended its search for a commercial fishing boat from Washington state with two people aboard. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says crew aboard the Canadian fish boat Ocean Sunset spotted a life-raft drifting in open ocean far west of Vancouver Island on Thursday. A social media post from U.S. headtopics.com

TORONTO — A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year. Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided. For those with kids in their household, the proportion of those dishing out treats jumps to 63 per cent.

Lawyers sparred in a Virginia courtroom Friday over whether a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student should get only workers' compensation for her serious injuries. Abby Zwerner is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million, alleging gross negligence against school administrators. Workers' compensation would provide up to nearly 10 years' pay and lifetime medical benefits for physical and psychological injuries.

