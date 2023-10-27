SBF tells jury he didn't take FTX customer money but 'a lot of people got hurt'

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told a jury Friday that he didn’t commit fraud and didn’t take customer funds, beginning his defense against criminal charges that he stole billions from his cryptocurrency exchange and spent the money on investments, political donations, and real estate.
Prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried deliberately stole funds that belonged to FTX customers and secretly lent the assets to his crypto trading firm Alameda Research. They produced several key witnesses over the last month who corroborated those claims."No," Bankman-Fried said.
Criminal defense attorney Adam Kamenstein said an attempt to cast some level of blame on his lawyers could backfire.Bankman-Fried's lawyers have said in court that the defendant is not looking to raise a formal "advice of counsel" defense, and instead Bankman-Fried wants to explain that he took comfort that FTX lawyers created terms of service, loan and other documents used by the exchange and Alameda.
He also acknowledged that in FTX's early days Alameda was the exchange's primary market maker. It was difficult initially to attract other third-party market makers, he said, and Alameda, which had its own account on FTX, could make cryptocurrency available for FTX customers to buy if no other user on the platform was willing to sell.
FTX, he said, didn't have restrictions on what could be done with that borrowed money as long as "we believed the risk was being managed," meaning that assets exceeded liabilities.Several former colleagues have testified that Alameda had what amounted to an unlimited credit line at FTX and could carry a negative balance (a feature known as "allow negative") without being liquidated — and that Bankman-Fried was aware of all this.