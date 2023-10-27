SBF takes the stand; admits to mistakes but blames others for fraud

(Kitco News) - The prosecution in the trial for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has officially wrapped up their case, making way for the defense to call witnesses in an attempt to clear SBF’s name. The highlight of the defense’s case flies in the face of one of the most well-known legal recommendations – SBF has taken the stand to testify.

Kaplan was primarily concerned that Bankman-Fried's testimony about legal advice he received while running FTX might be protected by attorney-client privilege. Kaplan also wanted to hear SBF’s testimony about his understanding of certain financial transactions to make sure that he could explain them to the jury in a clear and concise way.

In one notable exchange, Bankman-Fried directly stated that he believed that Alamdeda had the right to freely borrow and use FTX customer funds based on lawyer-approved arrangements that were established with the firm that represented the exchange when it was in operation. headtopics.com

He said he discussed the implementation of “speed bumps” that would “address the risk of improper erroneous liquidations” of Alameda accounts with Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, but claimed not to know that Wang and Singh had responded to this request by simply making Alameda immune from liquidation.

Bankman-Fried did admit to being aware of FTX’s chief lawyer Dan Friedberg’s connection to prior frauds before he was hired and admitted that Friedberg’s tolerance of taking “reasonable risk” had been a factor in his hiring. headtopics.com

During questioning from lead defense attorney Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried maintained that while he did make mistakes, the real issue was that he was a 25-year-old startup founder who put his trust in the wrong people.

“Some people shoot for inbox 0,” Bankman-Fried said, referring to many people’s desire to keep their emails in check. “I was shooting for inbox 60,000.”

Read more:

KitcoNewsNOW »

Sam Bankman-Fried could take stand at fraud trial over FTX collapseSam Bankman-Fried could take the stand at his fraud trial as soon as Thursday, when prosecutors are set to finish presenting their case accusing the founder ... Read more ⮕

Intel stock jumps on earnings, Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand: Yahoo Finance LiveIntel (INTC) shares are on the rise after reporting third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates and issuing upbeat fourth-quarter guidance. Intel CEO... Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies, acknowledging customers were hurt but denying fraudNEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified at his New York trial on Friday, denying that he defrauded anyone but acknowledging that the... Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried denies taking customer funds in testimony at N.Y. fraud trialFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon as he testifies in his fraud trial over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at federal court in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2023, in this courtroom sketch. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies in FTX Fraud Trial With No Jurors PresentIn a surprise twist Thursday at the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder took the stand without the jury present. WSJ’s Vicky Ge Huang talks... Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried jury to hear FTX founder's testimony in fraud trialSam Bankman-Fried is expected to take the stand on Friday at his fraud trial in New York on charges of looting billions of dollars in customer funds from his... Read more ⮕