SBF takes the stand; admits to mistakes but blames others for fraud

(Kitco News) - The prosecution in the trial for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has officially wrapped up their case, making way for the defense to call witnesses in an attempt to clear SBF’s name. The highlight of the defense’s case flies in the face of one of the most well-known legal recommendations – SBF has taken the stand to testify.
Kaplan was primarily concerned that Bankman-Fried's testimony about legal advice he received while running FTX might be protected by attorney-client privilege. Kaplan also wanted to hear SBF’s testimony about his understanding of certain financial transactions to make sure that he could explain them to the jury in a clear and concise way.
In one notable exchange, Bankman-Fried directly stated that he believed that Alamdeda had the right to freely borrow and use FTX customer funds based on lawyer-approved arrangements that were established with the firm that represented the exchange when it was in operation. headtopics.com
He said he discussed the implementation of “speed bumps” that would “address the risk of improper erroneous liquidations” of Alameda accounts with Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, but claimed not to know that Wang and Singh had responded to this request by simply making Alameda immune from liquidation.
Bankman-Fried did admit to being aware of FTX’s chief lawyer Dan Friedberg’s connection to prior frauds before he was hired and admitted that Friedberg’s tolerance of taking “reasonable risk” had been a factor in his hiring. headtopics.com
During questioning from lead defense attorney Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried maintained that while he did make mistakes, the real issue was that he was a 25-year-old startup founder who put his trust in the wrong people.
“Some people shoot for inbox 0,” Bankman-Fried said, referring to many people’s desire to keep their emails in check. “I was shooting for inbox 60,000.”