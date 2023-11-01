Saylor’s MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Writing Down Bitcoin Holdings

MicroStrategy, which has been buying Bitcoin in bulk since 2020 as a hedge against inflation, has been forced to take massive writedowns over the years following downturns in the volatile digital currency. Bitcoin has increased about 30% since falling 11% in the three months ended Sept. 30.

The $33.6 million impairment loss for the quarter brings the cumulative total to over $2.2 billion, meaning the company has written off almost half the Bitcoin purchases it has made, according to Bloomberg calculations. MicroStrategy as of Oct. 31 held more than 158,000 Bitcoin at a total cost of $4.69 billion, or $29,586 each, according to a statement.

Investors and analysts are beginning to debate whether MicroStrategy’s shares will continue to command a Bitcoin-related premium, given that the US Securities and Exchange Commission seems likely to approve ETFs that invest directly in Bitcoin after a key court loss earlier this year.Since the middle of 2020, MicroStrategy shares have more than tripled as Bitcoin surged in value. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained about 40% during the same period.

Saylor said spot ETFs would “grow the market dramatically” and be “an onramp for capital on Wall Street to come into the Bitcoin ecosystem.” Saylor said he will sell some of his MicroStrategy shares between January and April of next year in connection with expiring options.Bitcoin Proxy MicroStrategy Questions Own ‘Premium’ With ETFs Looming

