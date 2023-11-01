Saylor’s MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Writing Down Bitcoin Holdings

2 Billion Charge From Vivint Solar PurchaseCalifornia Says Electric Cars Now Make Up a Fifth of Auto SalesTexas Grid Will Make Triggering Power Emergencies EasierIsrael Latest: Hamas Says Some Foreigners Can Leave GazaUK Wind Generation Surges as Europe Braces for Storm CiaranChevron to Pursue Israel Expansion in Long-Term Plan for GasOil and Gas Companies Face an Era of Credit Downgrades, Fitch WarnsUS Manufacturing Gauge Contracts at Fastest Pace in Three MonthsIsrael Says Nine More Soldiers...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bitcoin Proxy MicroStrategy Questions Own ‘Premium’ With ETFs LoomingMicroStrategy Inc. Chairman Michael Saylor’s strategy of buying Bitcoin may be coming into question as the advent of exchange-traded funds holding the largest cryptocurrency appears imminent.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin ETF approval could send Bitcoin to $150,000, says BernsteinBernstein says the approval of a spot BTC ETF could lift Bitcoin’s price to $150,000 by 2025, and El-Erian says the top crypto is gaining safe haven status amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Chesapeake Energy posts lower quarterly profitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Credit Posts Third Month of Losses, Eroding Gains for YearAsia’s investment-grade dollar notes recorded a third straight month of losses and are close to erasing all their returns for 2023, as a resilient US economy spoils wagers on a reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: MSCI posts higher third-quarter profit as subscriptions riseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Bud parent AB InBev posts mixed Q3 results, announces a $1 billion buyback programThe beer giant is still suffering from the Bud Light boycott in the US, but a buyback could be a perk for its shareholders.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕