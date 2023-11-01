HEAD TOPICS

Saylor’s MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Writing Down Bitcoin Holdings

MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software maker that is the largest publicly-traded holder of Bitcoin, posted a third-quarter loss after taking a writedown because of a decline in the value of the cryptocurrency.

