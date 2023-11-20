Sault Ste. Marie presents $216-million operating budget proposal

Sault Ste. Marie councillors will be presented tomorrow with a staff-prepared operating budget proposing $13.5 million in additional spending. The $216-million budget compares to $202 million spent last year: a 6.7 per cent increase.

"Staff have developed the 2024 operating budget in a prudent manner, maintaining our level of services while trying to mitigate the impacts of inflation, continued increased commodity prices increases in the cost and acquisition timelines of materials and supplies," says Malcolm White, the city's chief executive officer, in a report to Mayor Matthew Shoemaker and council members. "The city continues to face economic realities, including cost increases from supply chain challenges, a tight labour market, volatility in fuel costs, increasing capital costs for projects and continued higher levels of inflation," adds Shelley Schell, the city's chief financial office





