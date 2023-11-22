Sault Police Scales Back Proposed Budget Increase for Downtown Division

Sault Police has scaled back a proposed 13.5 per cent increase to its 2024 budget down to an increase of 9.8 per cent — or roughly $3.4 million more than last year's budget of $33.8 million — in order to support the creation of a downtown division, an increase in civilian staff and the acquisition of enhanced technology. But the downsized ask for this year’s police budget didn’t stop members of city council from peppering Sault Ste.

Marie Police Service Chief Hugh Stevenson with a multitude of questions about the proposed expenditures during Monday night’s council meeting. Stevenson told city council the increase to police spending comes at a time when incidents of violent crime have climbed by 80 per cent and calls to 911 have doubled over the past five years. The proposed increase would represent a 6.4 per cent jump in the police service’s base budget, with another 3.4 per cent allocated for the creation of a downtown division, an increase in civilian staff and the acquisition of enhanced technology





