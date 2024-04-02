Sault Police Remind Motorists of Seatbelt Safety Month

Recognizing April as Seatbelt Safety Month, Sault Police remind motorists and passengers that the use of seatbelts not only save lives, it's also the law. "According to the Ministry of Transportation, roughly one out of five vehicle occupants killed on Ontario’s roads are not wearing a seatbelt, despite Ontario having a 96 per cent seatbelt usage rate," says a news release issued by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.
Those who do not comply with seatbelt laws could face penalties, including fines of $200 to $1,000. full text of the news release follows: The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recognizes April as Seatbelt Safety Month. Traffic Sergeant Joe Poderys says, “I cannot overstate the life-saving importance of wearing a seatbelt. It is a simple action that takes just a moment but can make the difference between life and death in the event of a collision.” In 2023, Sault Police laid 21 seatbelt-related charge
