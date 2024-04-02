Saudi Aramco to Expand Huge Gas Plant as Global Demand Surges

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, plans to expand its huge gas plant as global demand for natural gas surges. The company aims to increase the capacity of the plant to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy sources.

This expansion is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil. The project is expected to create jobs and boost the country's economy.

