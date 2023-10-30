Saskatoon Hilltops Dominate CJFL Semi-Finals, Advance to National Championship

WATCH: For the first time since 2019, the Saskatoon Hilltops will be playing for a national championship after a dominant 43-0 victory in CJFL semi-finals over the St. Clair Saints out of Ontario.All year long, Riece Kack established himself as one of the most feared tacklers in Canadian junior football but on Sunday he was rendered speechless standing on the turf at SMF Field.

Hosting the St. Clair Saints out of Ontario on a chilly Sunday afternoon, the Hilltops dominated the Canadian Junior Football League semi-final tilt with timely offence and a tenacious defence rolling to a 43-0 shutout.Part of that defence included a monster showing from Kack, who broke the CJFL single-game playoff record for sacks with six against the Saints.

Along with setting the new CJFL playoff standard, Kack was part of several big defensive plays including a handful of third-down stops and a fumble recovery.He said it was as strong of a defensive effort the Hilltops have shown all season, extending their undefeated streak to 11 games in the process. headtopics.com

Quarterback Treyton Reider found the end zone three times in the opening half, racking up a 24-0 lead at the break, including a pair of touchdowns to Flaman.“We’ve gotten off to a couple slow starts as an offence,” said Flaman. “When your defence puts the ball in a spot like that, we got to get the job done. Today, we got it done and it feels really good.

Saskatoon now sits one victory away from their 23rd national championship in franchise history, getting ready to head west to visit the British Columbia Football Conference champion Westshore Rebels.

