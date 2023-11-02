Saskatchewan police officer seriously injured, response team deployed to shooting

Police in Estevan, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, said the officer was injured during an altercation at the local police station. It said in a statement the officer was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Regina and was in stable condition.The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that it was deployed to an officer-involved shooting in Estevan. It did not say how the officer was injured.

“SIRT has assumed conduct of the investigation into the serious incident at the station and will provide further details when available,” Estevan police said.Police Chief Rich Lowen told the Estevan Mercury that officers arrested a suspect after a “serious incident” just before 7 a.m. near the city’s downtown, where a person was injured.He said while the suspect was being processed, the suspect got into an altercation with an officer about 9:30 a.m.

Lowen did not provide details on the medical condition of the suspect. He also did not discuss the condition of the person injured near the downtown, as police were reaching out to the person’s family.

“We pray for a speedy recovery for the member involved in a shooting this morning at Estevan Police HQ,” the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police said in an online post.“It is a reminder how all protective services officers put their lives at risk every day to protect all of us,” the premier said on X. “We owe them all a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

