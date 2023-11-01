Saskatchewan police officer seriously injured, response team deployed to shooting

Estevan police have not confirmed an officer was hurt but say they responded to a serious incident just before 7 a.m.The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team says on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was deployed to an"officer-involved shooting" in Estevan, but did not say how the officer was injured.Premier Scott Moe wished the injured officer a full recovery.

"It is a reminder how all protective services officers put their lives at risk every day to protect all of us," the premier said on X on Wednesday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

