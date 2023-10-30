Saskatchewan NDP Holds Annual Convention to Address Concerning Issues

The Saskatchewan NDP party held its annual convention where attendees heard from different members of the province on concerning issues.Attendees heard from guests such as the Saskatchewan NDP president Judy Bradley, who said the convention was a great success.

“We had lots of great debate, but we also invited the community … we had SARM, SUMA, we had STF, we had doctors speak to us, we had steelworkers. So, a lot of listening going on and a lot of excitement on where we’re going.”

“The top-of-mind issues for Saskatchewan people … are remaining fairly consistent. Cost of living, affordability, the inability of people to pay their bills, the want of good jobs, good opportunities, a strong economy, health care. Health care is a is a huge issue,” said Sask. NDP leader Carla Beck.“The things that we have been focusing on and … consistently has been around building those solutions. headtopics.com

“We have we have overcrowded classrooms across this province … we’re seeing children and youth with complex needs related to complicated learning needs, complex medical needs, students who are new to the English language, students in need of behavioural supports,” he said. “We’re seeing teachers talk about violence in the classroom, and yet we have a government that isn’t willing to sit down and talk with teachers about those needs.

“We’re looking at ten years of chronic underfunding cuts in Saskatchewan classrooms,” he said. “The NDP will reverse that trend.”

