Saskatchewan makes 279 more jobs eligible for immigrant nominee program

CBCNews1 min.

To support worker retention in Saskatchewan's labor market, the province is expanding options under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program. Now, work permit holders can apply in additional 279 occupations, including farm labourers, truck drivers, retail sales, nurse aides and equipment operators.

"These changes will increase the retention of intermediate and lower skilled workers and address labour market gaps Saskatchewan employers are currently facing." Prior to the announcement, only workers in 34 high-skilled occupations and designated trades were eligible for SINP.

"We know that immigration plays a vital role in our workforce and we're constantly adapting to respond to our labour market needs."Jenson said the new change will help Saskatchewan reach a population of 1.4 million and create 100,000 new jobs by the end of the decade.

Puderak said the arriving displaced Ukrainians have had to navigate hurdles as they begin to seek refuge and a safe future in Saskatchewan. Brennen Mills, partner at Saskatoon Fire and Flood, said his company strives to replicate Canada's multiculturalism. He said people will have opportunities to learn new skills and expand their talents through intermediate positions that were previously unavailable.

