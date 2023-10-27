Saskatchewan and Alberta premiers say home heating oil carbon tax exemption unfair to rest of country

Scott Moe and Danielle Smith say the exemption should also be applied to natural gas, as the majority of people in their provinces use it to heat their homes.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's disturbed by the home heating oil carbon tax exemption, saying it creates a divide in the country.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say the exemption should also be applied to natural gas, as the majority of people in their provinces use it to heat their homes."Question for the Liberal Government: Are we not Canadians, too?" Smith posted late Thursday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said in a statement that, while he is happy for Canadians in the Atlantic provinces, he is extremely disappointed that Canadians in Alberta, Saskatchewan and other provinces who heat their homes with natural gas have been neglected. headtopics.com

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said in a statement it's unacceptable for Ottawa to not apply the carbon tax equitably. Referring to the carbon tax exemption for home heating oil, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should 'just axe the tax on everyone and everything.' (Alexander Quon/CBC)

"One region was granted a big exception, an exception that they probably wouldn't have allowed those individual provinces to make under the federal Backstop and Benchmarking rules. Whereas other regions won't get that same consideration on electricity or on gas," he told CBC News.The four Atlantic provinces started paying the federal carbon price in July, after provincial systems were deemed no longer strong enough to comply with federal standards. headtopics.com

Read more:

CBCNews »

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith questions credibility of International Energy AgencySmith says the International Energy Agency no longer does analysis, it points to outcomes it wants and outlines paths to get there. Read more ⮕

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 'fantasy thinking'CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is 'fantasy thinking. Read more ⮕

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 'fantasy thinking'CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is 'fantasy thinking. Read more ⮕

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 'fantasy thinking'CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is 'fantasy thinking. Read more ⮕

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 'fantasy thinking'CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is 'fantasy thinking. Read more ⮕

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 'fantasy thinking'CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told delegates at a climate conference in Calgary on Thursday that achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is 'fantasy thinking. Read more ⮕