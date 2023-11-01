Sask. government's poppy protection bill passes

Saskatchewan has passed a law that prevents employers from banning provincially regulated workers from wearing a poppy from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)The Saskatchewan government has passed its bill to prevent employers from implementing a poppy ban in the workplace.was introduced on Wednesday afternoon and received unanimous support, leading to it being passed immediately.

"Our veterans, current and past, have fought for our freedom and peace in Canada," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said in a news release. "Providing the right for workers to wear a poppy while in the workplace is a way to honour the sacrifice veterans and their families have made."

When the government announced its intention to create the new law in last week's throne speech, Premier Scott Moe said it was due to complaints from people — including government workers — who weren't allowed to wear a poppy at work.

"Honouring our veterans and what they have done — in giving us the opportunity to A, have a democracy, B, the opportunity to wear any other pin on our … at all — that should be recognized and honoured each and every day," Moe said last Wednesday.

"Wearing a poppy and having the right to wear a poppy at your place of work, or anywhere you choose in this province, most certainly, I would say, is significant." McMorris said the government heard from a couple of employees in recent months who were asked to remove their poppies.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBC: Canadian flag absent from Sask. government's media room throughout 2023Scott Moe, left, is seen without the Canadian flag in the background in the radio room on Oct. 25 of this year. On the right is an image from Feb. 8, 2022, with the Canadian flag on display in the same spot.

Source: CBC | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: House Speaker's Strategy Raises Odds of Government Shutdown ShowdownHouse Speaker Mike Johnson's decision to pair Israel aid with IRS cuts may lead to another government shutdown showdown next month.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: P.E.I. man caught trying to climb through broken window at Government House sentencedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: New US House Republican speaker faces early test on government fundingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Groups warn violence in Middle East impacting attitudes in Sask.Mayor Charlie Clark said he is nervous that the horrors in the Middle East will ripple into Saskatoon in the form of discriminatory acts.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Regina Low-Income Families Receive Affordable Housing RenovationsRegina low-income families in need of access to affordable housing are getting some help as winter approaches. The social housing units have undergone renovations including reconfiguration of space, new kitchens, bathrooms, furnaces, and appliances. The rent will be adjusted to 30% of a tenant's income.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕