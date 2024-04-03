Sask. First Nation says it won't lift long-term boil water advisory until every house has direct water line

Leaders on a Saskatchewan First Nation say they won't lift a decade-old boil water advisory until every home in the community has direct access to clean water from the local treatment plant. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) can recommend that a boil water advisory be lifted, but it is ultimately up to the local chief and council.

Peepeekisis First Nation, located about 110 kilometres northeast of Regina, has had a boil water advisory active since 2014, when some issues were found at the water treatment plant

