Santa Claus and Girl Guides Part Ways in Canada

OTTAWA—Santa Claus and the Girl Guides have parted ways in Canada. A news item last week revealed that a guiding inclusivity policy prohibits the girls from joining any Santa Claus parade across the country. Some Canadians don’t believe in Christmas, linked as it is to Christianity. But Santa Claus isn’t even a religious symbol. He is the jolly, red-clad fellow who lumbers down our chimneys to distribute gifts to children.

Friendship and camaraderie was interwoven with the learning of survival skills like how to make a fire with only two matches. Luckily, I never had to make such a fire, but just knowing that I was prepared to survive in the wilderness was education enough. The notion that the celebration of a Santa Claus parade breaches the principle of exclusivity is beyond the pale. I have attended Jewish Sabbath dinners and Muslim feasts to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

