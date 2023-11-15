Sanofi Hires Adviser for OTC Spinoff, Colombia Economy Shrinks, Israeli Troops Enter Gaza Hospital

Sanofi has hired an adviser for the spinoff of its over-the-counter (OTC) business as buyout firms show interest. Colombia's economy unexpectedly shrinks, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut. Israeli troops enter a Gaza hospital, causing frustration in the US. Forests can help combat climate change, but emissions cuts are needed first. Allfunds is considering interest from private equity firms. European gas prices rise as winter risks come into focus.

Peru's recession deepens as the economy shrinks more than expected. Activist investor ValueAct builds stake in Walt Disney. Chuck Schumer seeks a deal for a quick Senate vote to avoid a shutdown. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke, according to MNP. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

CP24: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity, as the army extended its control across Gaza City and the north. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

LEGINSURRECTİON: College Students' Views on Israeli-Palestinian ConflictA poll conducted among college students reveals their views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with a significant percentage sympathizing with Hamas and the Israeli government. The majority also express sympathy towards Palestinian and Israeli civilians. Social media is the primary source of information for students.

PGCİTİZEN: Israeli PM Netanyahu rebukes Canadian PM Trudeau over Gaza commentsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to protect civilian life in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

