Sanchez: 'CeeDee Lamb is the key for this offence'

McDavid expected to return for Oilers SundayNHL: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0Rookie Levis throws four TDs in debut as Titans beat FalconsTagovailoa throws for three TDs, Ramsey shines in debut as Dolphins beat PatriotsDukes: Great feeling to be able to contribute to a winMust See: Pierce intercepts Crum's pass, returns it for 35-yard pick-sixAlouettes edge Ticats in playoff previewCFL: Blue Bombers 36, Stampeders 13Nesmith has 26 points for Pacers in win over CavaliersRangers' Scherzer...

McDavid expected to return for Oilers SundayNHL: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0Rookie Levis throws four TDs in debut as Titans beat FalconsTagovailoa throws for three TDs, Ramsey shines in debut as Dolphins beat PatriotsDukes: Great feeling to be able to contribute to a winMust See: Pierce intercepts Crum's pass, returns it for 35-yard pick-sixAlouettes edge Ticats in playoff previewCFL: Blue Bombers 36, Stampeders 13Nesmith has 26 points for Pacers in win over CavaliersRangers' Scherzer to start Game 3 of World Series'Big Game Nate' Eovaldi finally stumbles in postseasonRangers' Montgomery set to start Game 2 of World SeriesAmerican Zhang shoots 7-under to take third-round lead at LPGA MalaysiaThailand's Suwannapura takes a first-round lead in the LPGA tournament in MalaysiaCanada off to fast start at Women’s World Amateur Team ChampionshipsCanada's Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss IndoorsWalker and Ankalaev get into a heated match that ends in a no-contestChimaev inks long-term contract to remain with UFCSt-Pierre honoured to be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of FameMbappe scores late winner as PSG edges BrestUnion beat short-handed Revolution in playoff series openerDuke coach-in-waiting Scheyer: Goal is to 'win the whole damn thing' for KrzyzewskiCanada's Einarson wins opening game at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKennedy on Team Bottcher’s early season success and their world No. 1 rankingMen's, women's finals set for Grand Slam in Niagara FallsYou are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.