Salvage Crews Remove Wreckage from Cargo Ship Dali After Bridge Collapse

Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the cargo ship Dali after it stuck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on April 9 in Baltimore .The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore ’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The FBI was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement Monday.The container ship Dali left Baltimore’s port in the early hours of March 26, laden with cargo and headed for Sri Lanka, when it, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River and sending six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths.

Cargo Ship Dali Bridge Collapse Salvage Crews FBI Investigation Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore

