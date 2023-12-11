SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for December 11, 2023

On a November evening I parked my car on Dolphin Crescent in Glace Bay and I swear to God I felt like I had been transported at that very moment to another place. If I closed my eyes and opened them again, I felt like I would be standing in Buckmaster’s Circle on the brim of downtown St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, or really any other public housing neighbourhood in the province where I was a journalist for 30 years as they must have all been built from the same template.

Rows of boxy townhouses with concrete steps leading from the street or courtyard to each set. Personal details like BBQs and outside toys squeezed onto small front landings.Decades ago before the social media became a thing, my newsroom phone number would get passed around by some people who lived in social housing. If they had a problem, I guess they felt like I was one of the reporters who would listen and try to help. I did a series one time on a bunch of those row houses that were in desperate need of renovatio





