Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe kills five in Canada

Officials say a significant salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe sold across Canada this fall has killed five people and sickened dozens more, with many of the patients being children in daycare or seniors in long-term care. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the death toll had risen to five as of Thursday, but provided no further detail.

An update said the outbreak, linked to contaminated Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe, has made 129 people sick across six provinces — nearly double the number of cases reported on Dec. 1, when there was just a single death





