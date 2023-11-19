Salmon 'SWAT' teams mobilize to tackle drought-related emergencies

When a provincewide drought this summer dried up rivers and jeopardized the survival of already stressed salmon stocks, local salmon “SWAT” teams mobilized quickly to tackle spots of concern on rivers across B.C. First Nations and local conservation groups armed themselves with shovels or heavy excavators to dig escape channels for trapped fish, while another group experimented with providing fish some breathing room through a special aeration system.

It was all part of a new pilot project, said Jane Pendray, manager of the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s climate adaptation program. The foundation and province kicked in funding and collaborated with local partners and Fisheries and Oceans Canada to tackle the salmon emergencies specific to their regions, she said. “These organizations, because they’re on the ground and know what’s going on, can identify problems right off the bat and bring those to us and say, ‘Here’s an issue. We have an idea of what to do to fix it,’” Pendray sai





