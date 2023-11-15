HEAD TOPICS

Salman Rushdie Receives Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award

Salman Rushdie is honored with the first-ever Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award. More complaints about Russell Brand's behavior emerge. A book review on the history of UFO search. Israeli military raids Gaza's largest hospital. Man arrested for manslaughter in the death of ice hockey player. Former Canadian soldier faces punishment for protesting vaccine requirements.

The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday

