Salma Hayek Shares Thoughts On Kim Kardashian's 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Costume

The Skims founder sported the same velvet bikini, headdress and gold snake bracelet that Hayek wore in the film. She completed the look by posing with a massive yellow and white snake.“Bravo @kimkardashian. I’m so honored,” Hayek wrote to the mom of four on social media Wednesday. “You’ve brought back some wild memories … and a little PTSD. Kim wore it best.”

Hayek has been candid about how anxious she was filming the scene despite her extreme fear of reptiles. Quentin Tarantino, who wrote the film, told Hayek, “‘Oh, by the way, you’re dancing with a snake.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that, I can’t do that. It’s my greatest fear,’” the actor recalled in 2017 to

Salma Hayek, posing with a snake on the set of the film"From Dusk Till Dawn," later shared how scared she was of the reptiles.Hayek added: “I had to overcome my greatest fear. I had to go into a trance to do the dance. And there was no choreography. It was improvised. Because you can’t choreograph a snake — we don’t know what she’s going to do!”“From Dusk Till Dawn” reportedly cost between $15 and $20 million to make, but only earned back $25.8 million in U.S.

