Saginaw Spirit Sweeps Owen Sound Attack in OHL Playoffs

Michael Misa scored and assisted as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-1 on Wednesday night to complete a first-round sweep in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs. Nic Sima, Owen Beck, Rodwin Dionicio and Zayne Parekh also scored for Saginaw, which will host the 104th Memorial Cup in late May. Goaltender Andrew Oke kicked out 20 of 21 shots. The Spirit finished second in the regular season standings with 102 points. Servac Petrovsky scored the lone goal for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Carter George kicked out 39 of 44 shots. GREYHOUNDS 5 STORM 1 (Greyhounds win the best-of-seven series 4-0) GUELPH, Ont. — Jordan D'Intino scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed Guelph Storm and swept the first-round series. Gavin Hayes, Owen Allard and Brady Martin also scored for Sault Ste. Marie. Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 26 of 27 shots. Michael Buchinger replied for Guelp

