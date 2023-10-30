Safety measures taking flight to protect birds from crashing into windows

A stunned ovenbird momentarily sits on a sill before again flying into the groundfloor windows of the TD Centre, one of the worst downtown office buildings for bird collisions, in Toronto on May 10, 2010.The first bird that Brandon Samuels found was a young northern flicker on the sidewalk by the gym at the University of Western Ontario in September, 2018.

For the next three years, as part of his PhD research, Mr. Samuels walked the campus every spring and fall, looking for birds killed by window collisions. One year, the final count was 413. Sometimes, he found the birds still panting on the ground, suffering from a broken wing or a concussion, only to die in his hand.

Some days, he went home in tears to cuddle his parrot, Lester, who made him laugh by humming her own musical compositions and mimicking microwave beeps when she wanted her mashed potatoes heated up. Thanks in large part to his advocacy, Western in London, Ont., is now a leader in bird-safe windows, and it’s rare that a dead sparrow is discovered in the shadow of its retrofitted buildings. Today, Mr. Samuels heads to the Ontario Legislature, where Ontario NDP MPP Chris Glover will table a private member’s bill that would make bird-safe measures mandatory in the province’s building code for all new buildings, including single-family homes. headtopics.com

Counting bird collisions is challenging: Birds may fly away, with a concussion or collapsed air sac, and die later, or their bodies may be eaten by scavengers. The current estimate used by researchers is that between 16 to 42 million birds are killed this way every year this way in Canada – but that’s an older, and likely conservative figure, says Mr. Samuels.

Birds strike windows because they are confused by the reflection or attracted by light. Glass is a bigger risk than height for buildings; most collisions, says Mr. Samuels, happen at the tree line and below., for instance, is a city with a high risk of bird strikes because it’s located beside a large body of water on a migratory bird route, and has a lot of enticing green space. headtopics.com

