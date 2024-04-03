Sabres defeat Capitals in Eastern Conference playoff race

Peterka scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Sabres not only slowed the Capitals' late-season playoff push but thrust themselves in the mix of a muddled Eastern Conference playoff race. Five points now separate eighth-place Washington and 12th-place Buffalo with two weeks left in the season. had a goal and two assists each in an outing the Sabres blew open by scoring three times in a 2:30 span in the opening minutes of the third period.

The key for Buffalo was not letting yet another early deficit derail them by improving to 14-27-4 when allowing the first goal. “Just stay with it. I mean, we had a lot of chances throughout the whole game, and guys were scoring today, so it was an overall good game from us,” Dahlin said. “Of course, they got an early goal, but we battled through that and came back strong.” also scored for the Capitals, who dropped to 0-2-1 in their past three in a skid that immediately followed a 6-1 ru

