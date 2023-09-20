Saanich Police Department Celebrates All-Female Shift

When Saanich officers noticed Sunday evening that the entire shift was staffed by women, they snapped a photo to commemorate the moment. Nine women in uniform posed for a shot that was shared by the police department on X, formerly Twitter, with the message: “SPD is proud to deploy all female constables.” Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie called it an organic moment and said officers thought it was “a powerful, inspiring message” to share.

The Saanich Police Department was one of the first in Canada to commit to the 30x30 pledge, a U.S.-based initiative aimed at increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 per cent by 2030. In the U.S., women make up only 12 per cent of officers and just three per cent of leadership positions, according to the 30x30 initiative, which is made up of a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organization





