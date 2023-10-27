S&P/TSX composite down almost 140 points Friday, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Losses in the financial and utilities sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index lower on Friday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 366.71 points at 32,417.59. The S&P 500 index was down 19.86 points at 4,117.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.41 points at 12,643.01.The December crude oil contract was up US$2.33 at US$85.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.

The December gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,998.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.65 a pound.Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

