Oct 29, 2023 at 05:55 PM ETRyan Blaney was in tears back in May when the crowd chanted “Blaney! Blaney! Blaney” after he snapped a 59-race losing streak with his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“All you want is a shot at a championship. You get your shot when the playoffs start, if you make ’em, OK, you have a shot. But then your real shot is if you get to Phoenix, right?” Blaney said."It’s just nice to have an opportunity to actually race for a championship.

Blaney and Byron will race Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where the Cup championship will go to the highest-finishing driver. Byron said his helmet fan stopped working during the race and he dropped to the ground outside his car following the race. headtopics.com

“I’m not counting points. I’m doing everything I can to win. Everything,” Hamlin radioed before the final stage. Blaney won for the third time this season, tying his career high, and led 145 laps. He won twice in the playoffs but his win at the Virginia track was the first for Blaney, who hails from High Point, North Carolina, and considers the short track located 55 miles away his home track.

