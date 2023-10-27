‘Ryah’s revival’ underway for toddler pulled from near-drowning in B.C. lake

Little Ryah Hope clutches a toddler’s cup with water in it. A gentle finger touches his jaw and strokes his throat in a downward motion as he is reminded to suck, not chew, on the straw. At first he struggles to figure out how to use the straw, but soon he remembers.This might not be a big deal for your average three-year-old, but it is for Ryah who only recently started taking food and drink by mouth.

In the weeks that followed, all Ryah could do was lie in a hospital bed. His head was floppy, he had a feeding tube, and he wasn’t very alert. The treatment is done in a chamber where pressurized oxygen is pumped in. For Ryah, he went inside the chamber once a day, five days a week, with one of his parents for 50 minutes each time.

Ryah can now pull himself up into a sitting position by himself when he’s lying on the floor, can stay sitting up on his own, is able to walk with the help of a walker, can pick up and plunk toys into containers, and can eat some soft solid foods that are fed to him.“He’s improving at a crazy fast, fast rate. It’s really, really encouraging.” headtopics.com

The family has since bought an in-home hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber for Ryah which he’ll be using for at least the next two years. They have a fundraiser coming up on Nov. 4 called ‘Ryah’s Revival: Journey to Recovery’ at Cheam Source for Sports to help pay for treatments, therapy and other medical expenses. It is a ticketed event where people will be able to meet Ryah and the Hope family, bid on silent- and live-auction items, and hear about the charity that the Hopes want to launch to help other families like them.

Ryah, who is currently non-verbal, will turn four just three days after the fundraiser. She’s hoping he will be able to start Kindergarten next September.

