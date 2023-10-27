Russians shell Ukraine’s Kherson, damage and casualties reported

Russian forces heavily shelled the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, injuring a number of people and damaging at least 10 buildings, a senior local official and emergency workers said.Roman Mrochko, head of the city’s military administration, said several people had been injured and one was being treated in hospital. He said at least 10 buildings suffered damage.

“In the evening the entire city trembled,” Ukraine’s Emergency Services said on Telegram. “The enemy targeted the very centre of Kherson.” The posting said emergency workers had rescued two women, in their 70s and 80s, who had been blocked in a building, and brought a fire under control in a rubble-strewn area., but abandoned the city and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year. They now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

Read more:

globeandmail »

Russians shell Ukraine's Kherson, damage and casualties reportedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

UN Security Council fails again to address Israel-Hamas war, rejecting US and Russian resolutionsThe U.N. Security Council failed again Wednesday to address the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, rejecting rival United States and Russian resolutions. Read more ⮕

Russian forces simulate nuclear strike as upper house rescinds ratification of test-ban treatyMOSCOW (AP) — Russia's military conducted drills on Wednesday, overseen by President Vladimir Putin, that simulated a nuclear strike in response to a nuclear attack and involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Read more ⮕

Russian forces simulate nuclear strike as upper house rescinds ratification of test-ban treatyMOSCOW (AP) — Russia's military conducted drills on Wednesday, overseen by President Vladimir Putin, that simulated a nuclear strike in response to a nuclear attack and involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Read more ⮕

Ukraine bracing for another winter of Russian attacks targeting energy grid, Zelenskyy saysMembers of the Siberian Battalion of the Ukraine's Armed Forces International Legion attend military exercises at an undisclosed location in Kyiv region on Oct. 24, 2023. Read more ⮕

Russian court jails physicist for 12 years in treason caseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕