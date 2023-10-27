Russians shell Ukraine's Kherson, damage and casualties reported

(Reuters) - Russian forces heavily shelled the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, injuring a number of people and damaging at least 10 buildings, a senior local official and emergency workers said.Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, said several people had been injured and one was being treated in hospital. He said at least 10 buildings suffered damage.

"In the evening the entire city trembled," Ukraine's Emergency Services said on Telegram."The enemy targeted the very centre of Kherson." The posting said emergency workers had rescued two women, in their 70s and 80s, who had been blocked in a building, and brought a fire under control in a rubble-strewn area.

Russian forces captured Kherson in the early days of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but abandoned the city and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year. They now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank. headtopics.com

