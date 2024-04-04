Russian oil firm Lukoil faces repair challenge at largest refinery

When engineers at Russian oil firm Lukoil discovered a turbine had broken at their largest refinery on January 4, they quickly realized the problem was far from trivial. There was only one company that knew how to repair the gasoline-producing unit at the NORSI refinery, located on the Volga River , some 430 km (270 miles) east of Moscow . The problem was that the company is American, according to five sources familiar with the incident.

'They (the engineers) rushed around to find spare parts and they couldn't find anything,' said a source close to Lukoil, who asked not to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media. 'Then the whole unit just stopped.' Four other sources said the unit - a catalytic cracker used to convert heavier hydrocarbons into gasoline - has been out of production since January and it was not clear when it could be repaired due to a lack of expertise inside Russi

